Jamestown Canyon virus detected in Saginaw County mosquitos for first time in 2023

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is warning about mosquito-borne illnesses after the finding the Jamestown Canyon virus in mosquitos collected in Saginaw County.

These are the first mosquitos in which the virus has been detected in 2023.

The MDHHS warning, which also covers diseases like eastern equine encephalitis and West Nile virus, says the best way to prevent these types of illnesses is to prevent mosquito bites.

“It only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to cause a severe illness,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive, in a news release.. “We urge Michiganders to take precautions, such as using an EPA-registered insect repellent when outdoors, avoiding areas where mosquitos are present if possible and wearing clothing to cover arms and legs to prevent bites.”

The Jamestown Canyon virus is spread to people through bites from infected mosquitos. Most cases occur from late spring through mid-fall. Illness can develop within a few days to two weeks following a bite from an infected mosquito. While most people do not become ill, initial symptoms can include fever, headache, and fatigue. In rare cases, it can cause severe disease in the brain and/or spinal cord including encephalitis and meningitis.

Cases have been increasing in the Midwest.

The following steps are recommended to avoid mosquito-borne diseases: