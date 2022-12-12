Watch Now
Janet Jackson bringing 'Together Again' tour to Detroit on May 24

Billboard Music Awards 2018 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas
Kevin Winter
Honoree Janet Jackson accepts the Icon Award onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Posted at 11:10 AM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 11:44:07-05

(WXYZ) — Global superstar Janet Jackson is hitting the road for the first time in four years, and she'll be in Detroit this spring.

Jackson will bring her "Together Again" tour to Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, May 24 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. and Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m.

The 33-city stour will kick off on April 14 and run through June and celebrate 25 years since "The Velvet Rope" album and 30 years since "janet."

