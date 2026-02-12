Jarvis Butts pleads guilty in murder of Na'Ziyah Harris, sexual assault in 5 other cases

(WXYZ) — Jarvis Butts, the man charged in connection with the murder and sexual assault of 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris, has pleaded guilty in that case and several others.

The 42-year-old was charged last year in connection with Harris' murder and sexual assault in other cases. He was set to go to trial in the Harris murder and sexual assault later this month.

Watch below: Final witnesses takes the stand in Jarvis Butts' preliminary hearing

Final witnesses takes the stand in Jarvis Butts' preliminary hearing

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Butts has pleaded guilty in six cases to second-degree murder, four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The prosecutor's office said that the sentencing agreement are part of the plea deal is:



35 to 60 years for Second-Degree Murder

10 to 15 years for four counts of Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct

10 to 15 years for one count of Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct

All to be served concurrently

He's scheduled to be sentenced on March 12.

Butts was reportedly dating Na'Ziyah's aunt, who also has five children with him.

Watch below: Years before Na'Ziyah Harris murder case, CPS warned repeatedly about alleged killer

Years before Na'Ziyah Harris murder case, CPS warned repeatedly about alleged killer

Shannon Harris testified that after her niece went missing, she found inappropriate Instagram messages between Na'Ziyah and Butts.

Na'Ziyah's body has never been found, but prosecutors alleged Butts killed the teen after he found out she was pregnant with his child.

Prosecutors also charged Butts in other cases. He was for the alleged sexual assault of a now-20-year-old woman when she was 8 years old and 10 years old. Butts had just been released from prison after serving nearly 10 years for sexually assaulting another child.

He was also charged in a case where he allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in the spring of 2013 at a home in Allen Park.

Watch below: Suspect in Na'Ziyah Harris case attends three preliminary hearings, bound over for trial on two