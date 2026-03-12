Jarvis Butts, who pleaded guilty to murder of Detroit teen, to be sentenced today

(WXYZ) — It's sentencing day for Jarvis Butts, who pleaded guilty to murdering Detroit teenager Na'Ziyah Harris.

Butts is facing a judge this afternoon. You can watch the sentencing live here at noon.

Prosecutors say Butts murdered the teen after finding out she was pregnant with his child. Her body has never been found.

Watch below: Years before Na'Ziyah Harris murder case, CPS warned repeatedly about alleged killer

The 42-year-old was charged last year in connection with Harris' murder and sexual assault in other cases. Butts took a plea deal last month—weeks before he was set to go to trial for the sexual assault and murder of the 13-year-old.

As part of the plea deals, several charges were dropped in each of those cases, including the sexual assault charge in the Na'Ziyah Harris case.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Butts has pleaded guilty in six cases to second-degree murder, four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The prosecutor's office said that the sentencing agreement are part of the plea deal is:

