Jaylin Brazier, cousin of Zion Foster, now charged with murder in teen's disappearance

(WXYZ) — The 24-year-old cousin of Eastpointe teen Zion Foster was arrested and charged in her murder Tuesday, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Jaylin Omar Brazier is now facing charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the case.

“Our hearts go out to the family of Zion Foster. This case is a quintessential example of investigators and prosecutors who refused to give up on her homicide. For 18 months, investigators put together the evidence. Each piece of evidence in this case was examined and linked together,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a press release.

Police say on January 4, 2022, Zion Foster left her home in Eastpointe and never returned.

Police believed early on that her cousin was responsible for her death. Police say after initially lying, Brazier later confessed that the two got high and he panicked after claiming Foster suddenly stopped breathing.

He reportedly said he threw her in a dumpster, prompting a months-long search by DPD at a Macomb County dump site. Foster's body was never recovered.

Brazier was initially sentenced to 23 months after being charged with lying to police in connection to Foster’s disappearance. He was released in January of this year after serving 10 months.

Brazier was arraigned on the murder charge Tuesday afternoon. A not guilty plea has been entered on his behalf.

A probable cause conference has been scheduled for July 3 and a preliminary hearing for July 10. The judge remanded Brazier into custody.

