Jeep unveils plans for electric future with 4 EV SUVs by 2025

(WXYZ) — Stellantis and Jeep announced Thursday plans to have four all-electric SUVs in North America and Europe by 2025, with two new all-new, all-electric Jeep vehicles.

According to Jeep, the plan is to have 50% of Jeep sales to be fully electric by 2030 with 100% of European sales fully electric by that same time.

“Driven by the success of our electrified 4xe portfolio in North America and Europe, we are designing and developing the most capable and sustainable Jeep SUVs to date, on our path to becoming the leading zero-emission SUV brand in the world,” said Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO. “This is a forward-thinking strategy to help ensure millions of Jeep fans around the world continue to have a planet to explore, embrace and protect. Electrification is great for our brand, making it even more capable, exciting, sustainable and fun.”

During the announcement, Jeep showed off the images of two fully-electric SUVs – the all-new Jeep Recon and an all-new Wagonner, called Wagoneer S.

Jeep also confirmed the all-electric Jeep Avenger will launch in Europe early next year.

The plan builds on Jeep's Wrangler 4xe, which is a plug-in hybrid vehicle, and the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe.

“With the continuous expansion of the 4xe technology across our entire portfolio, we are redefining freedom and adventure in a way that only the Jeep brand can,” said Jim Morrison, head of Jeep brand North America. “By the end of 2025, our full lineup will be electrified, including four all-electric vehicles competing in the heart of the marketplace.”

The Jeep Recon is expected to be one of the first all-new electric SUVs to launch in North America. It will have the trail-rated capability with the Jeep Selec-Terrain traction management system, removable doors and glass, and the latest Uconnect system.

“The all-new, all-electric Jeep Recon has the capability to cross the mighty Rubicon Trail, one of the most challenging off-road trails in the U.S. and reach the end of the trail with enough range to drive back to town and recharge,” said Meunier.

The Wagoneer S is expected to have a battery range of 400 miles on a single charge with 600 hp and a 0-60 mph speed of around 3.5 seconds.

Production on the Wagoneer S is expected to start in 2024 in North America, and people can make reservations in early 2023.