Jeezy files for divorce from Jeannie Mai after 2 years of marriage

Posted at 10:57 AM, Sep 16, 2023
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper Jeezy has filed for divorce from TV personality Jeannie Mai after two years of marriage.

Court records show the 45-year-old rapper, whose birth name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, filed to end his marriage on Thursday in Georgia.

The filing says "the marriage of the parties is irretrievably broken" and "there is no hope for reconciliation."

The pair welcomed their first child together, a daughter, in January 2022.

The Grammy Award-nominated rapper Jeezy exploded on the music scene in the mid-'00s and is widely considered a trailblazer of Atlanta trap.

He has released 10 studio albums. Mai is known as the host of programs like "The Real" and "How Do I Look?"

