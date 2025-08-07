Jefferson Barrier Wall completed for Gordie Howe International Bridge

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Officials with the Gordie Howe International Bridge said this week that the Jefferson Barrier Wall has been completed.

According to officials, the barrier wall is a key element of the U.S. Port of Entry. It faces West Jefferson Ave. between Green St. and Campbell St.

The wall's design features a star-inspired motif and was chosen after community consultation in 2019 that included over 680 responses online and in person, plus feedback from the city and local agencies. The design is expected to add visual depth by playing with the light and shadow throughout the day.

It borders the port of entry and is a non-climbable, opaque security structure that stretches 4,011 feet and is 8 feet tall. It will also serve as a welcoming entrance and exit point for the multi-use path for pedestrians and cyclists.

