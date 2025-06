(WXYZ) — He's a world traveler who hosts and produces his own TV series for Scripps News.

And he actually shoots his TV show using his iPhone.

The series from Jefferson Graham is called Photowalks.

Jefferson travels the world with just his phone to check out the most photogenic places.

This week, he's focusing his lens on Detroit, filming a new episode for Scripps right here in the Motor City.

