Watch Now
News

Jennifer Hudson sees 'good energy' for new daytime TV show

Jennifer Hudson
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 75th annual Tony Awards on June 12, 2022, in New York. Hudson will host a new talk show,“The Jennifer Hudson Show," starting Monday. She is among the newcomers jumping into the void left by the departure of long-running shows hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, Wendy Williams and Maury Povich. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson
Posted at 4:08 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 16:08:40-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Hudson is a proud EGOT, an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner who has proven herself on screen, stage and in music.

Her next intended conquest: daytime TV.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" debuts Monday.

It's among the newcomers jumping into the void left by the departure of long-running shows including those hosted by Ellen DeGeneres and Wendy Williams.

Hudson isn't fretting about her competitors, including "Sherri" with Sherri Shepherd.

The former "American Idol" contestant says her personal and professional experiences have prepared her for the latest challenge.

She's paying tribute to her "American Idol" roots with her first guest, former judge Simon Cowell.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website