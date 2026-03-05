Jennifer Wentz murder: Warren police release podcast in push to solve 6-year-old cold case

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren police are releasing a new podcast this Friday in hopes of generating tips that could finally bring justice in the 2020 murder of 44-year-old Jennifer Wentz — a case that has remained unsolved for six years despite more than 100 interviews, dozens of search warrants and hundreds of pieces of evidence examined.

Wentz was shot and killed on March 9, 2020, while waiting in her car for her daughter to leave work outside a shopping plaza on Hoover Road near 11 Mile Road around 2 a.m. Police say someone approached her vehicle and shot her in the back.

Warren police release podcast to solve Jennifer Wentz murder

"Her car drove off into the parking lot and hit a barrier," her brother, Joseph Wentz, said.

Joseph Wentz said he learned of his sister's death in the middle of the night.

"I got a phone call at like two in the morning that she had passed," he said.

Warren police released images of a person of interest seen running from the scene, but six years later, no suspect has ever been found.

Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins said the investigation has been extensive, but acknowledged that momentum has slowed.

"We may not have daily contact with members of the family, but we are certainly working hard on this case even though some of the leads have dried up," Hawkins said.

The new podcast will feature the detective who has dedicated countless hours to solving Wentz's murder.

"It really did impact these detectives personally and I think it's important for the community and maybe even the family to hear this interview," Hawkins said.

FULL INTERVIEW: Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins talks about cold case

Hawkins said he remains hopeful the podcast will move someone to come forward.

"We're still confident though. We're still optimistic that we are going to get that tip that will help us close this case," Hawkins said. "We are going to continue to work extremely hard to bring justice."

Joseph Wentz said his family — and Jennifer's memory — deserve answers.

"We have a really big family and we all miss her tremendously," he said.

Family-provided photo An undated courtesy photo of Jennifer Wentz.

He also had a direct message for whoever is responsible for his sister's death.

"You might as well turn yourself in and let us all get past this and you go to prison. You need to be held accountable," he said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Warren police.

