Jill Biden's inaugural wear to go on display at Smithsonian

WASHINGTON (AP) — The ocean blue tweed dress and matching coat Jill Biden wore for Joe Biden's presidential inauguration are going on display at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History.

In a rare move, the museum will also display the ensemble Jill Biden wore for evening inaugural events, an ivory silk wool dress and matching cashmere coat.

First ladies usually give their inaugural ball gown to the museum.

But there were no inaugural balls for President Biden, who took office during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when large indoor gatherings were discouraged.

Jill Biden's attire will be added to The First Ladies Collection of attire worn by her predecessors Wednesday.