Jim Harbaugh accepts 3-game suspension, University of Michigan says

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh has decided to accept his three-game suspension and the university will drop its lawsuit against the Big Ten.

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, the university said, "This morning, the University, Coach Harbaugh, and the Big Ten resolved their pending litigation. The Conference agreed to close its investigation, and the University and Coach Harbaugh agreed to accept the three-game suspension. Coach Harbaugh, with the University's support, decided to accept this sanction to return the focus to our student-athletes and their performance on the field."

According to the statement, the Big Ten said it is not aware of any information suggesting Harbaugh's involvement in the alleged sign-stealing investigation, and the university is continuing to fully cooperate with the NCAA's investigation.

In a statement, the Big Ten said, "The Big Ten Conference’s commitment to student-athletes, sportsmanship and the Commissioner’s duty to protect the integrity of competition will never waver. Today’s decision by the University of Michigan to withdraw its legal challenge against the Conference’s November 10th Notice of Disciplinary Action is indicative of the high standards and values that the Conference and the University seek to uphold. The University of Michigan is a valued member of the Big Ten Conference and the Conference will continue to work cooperatively with the University and the NCAA during this process."

A court hearing was scheduled for Friday morning for a temporary restraining order the university was seeking against the Big Ten over the suspension. Harbaugh was expected to testify in the hearing. The hearing has been canceled.

Last week, Harbaugh was suspended for the final three games of the regular season. Harbaugh is allowed to coach during the week for the Wolverines.

Sherrone Moore will be the acting head coach for the Wolverines during its final two games against Maryland this Saturday and Ohio State next week.