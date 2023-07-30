Joe Biden, America's oldest sitting president, needs young voters to win again. Will his age matter?

Joe Biden is already the oldest sitting president in American history at age 80. If he were to win reelection, he'd be 86 by the end of his second term.

To win in 2024, he'll need young voters to back him as solidly as those under 30 did in 2020. In that race against Donald Trump, 61% of them supported Biden, according to AP VoteCast.

The Biden campaign and the Democratic Party see young voters as critical to the 2024 coalition, even as Republicans hope to make inroads with them. Biden frequently tries to defuse the age issue by joking about it.

But a big question is whether his age could be a deciding election factor.