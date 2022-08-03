John James, Carl Marlinga set to face off for 10th Congressional district

(WXYZ) — Democrat Carl Marlinga will face off against Republican John James looking to win the seat for Michigan's 10th Congressional district.

Marlinga is projected to win for the Democrats with 48% of the vote, while James dominated the Republican side with 86% of the vote.

Currently, the 10th district covers a majority of the thumb and parts of Macomb County, but after redistricting, the 10th district now includes the southern part of Macomb County as well as Rochester Hills.

James has run two unsuccessful bids for U.S. Senate in the past four years, getting 45.8% of the vote compared to Debbie Stabenow's 52.3% of the vote in 2018, and getting 48.2% of the vote compared to Gary Peters' 49.9% of the vote in 2020.

A graduate of West Point and a former Army Ranger, James runs his family's business in metro Detroit.

Marlinga is a former judge in the Macomb County Probate Court and had also served as the prosecuting attorney for Macomb County from 1984-2004.

Other results in the primary include Rep. Haley Stevens winning the nomination for the 11th district, Rep. Rashida Tlaib winning in the 12th district, Shri Thanedar winning in the 13th district and Tudor Dixon winning the GOP nomination for governor.