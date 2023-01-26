John Mayer bringing acoustic 'Solo' tour to Little Caesars Arena in March

Award-winning musician John Mayer is coming to Little Caesars Arena in a couple of months as part of a unique tour.

According to LiveNation, Mayer's "Solo" tour will be the first-ever acoustic solo tour for Mayer.

He'll play Little Caesars Arena on March 22, and tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 9 a.m.

The 2023 tour has been 20 years in the making and will feature full acoustic sets from Mayer performing his hit songs like “New Light,” “Gravity,” “Love on the Weekend,” “Heartbreak Warfare,” “Daughters,” “Waiting on the World to Change,” “Last Train Home,” and “Your Body Is a Wonderland.”

He will be joined on the tour by singer-songwriters Lizzy McAlpine, Alec Benjamin and a special guest to be announced later.

Each show will also auction off two front-row tickets, with all proceeds going to the Back To You Fund, which has supported many charities, including John’s Heart & Armor Foundation, as well as programs supporting at-risk youth and the homeless

The tour will kick off earlier in March in New Jersey and travel the United States and into Canada through the middle of April.