John Sinclair, legendary Detroit marijuana activist and writer, dies at 82

(WXYZ) — John Sinclair, a well known activist, writer and marijuana advocate in Detroit, died at the age of 82, 7 Action News confirmed.

In the 60s he was one of the loudest voices for legalizing marijuana, so much so that an A-list of musicians took to a stage to protest his imprisonment at the University of Michigan in 1971.

'“That was - that was the greatest thing ever happen in my life. nothing more I can say about that,” Sinclair says.

It worked. John was released shortly after and another John – John Lennon - penned a song about the man aptly titled “John Sinclair.”

“They thought it was about some made up guy like Rocky Raccoon or something,” Sinclair says.

In 2018, we interviewed Sinclair who was opening up a new cafe in Detroit, inside Bob's Psychedelic Healing Shack.

Watch our interview with John from 2018 below