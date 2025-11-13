John Skelton, father of 3 boys who went missing in 2010, charged with murder

(WXYZ) — John Skelton, the father of three brothers who went missing in Lenawee County in 2010, has been charged with murder.

Skelton, 53, was charged Thursday in Lenawee County court with three counts of open murder and three counts of tampering with evidence.

Earlier this year, a judge ruled that the three brothers – Andrew, Alexander and Tanner – were legally dead. It came after a request from the boys' mother, Tana Zuvers. Their death date was set as Nov. 26, 2010.

“This is a case of terrible and longstanding impact on the community of Lenawee,” Lenawee County Judge Catherine Sala said. “No condolences will ever be enough for such loss suffered.”

Skelton was set to be released from prison later this month after serving 15 years for his failure to return the boys to Zuvers.

Skelton and Zuvers were having problems and living apart in Morenci. The boys were supposed to go back to their mom the next day. Instead, they were gone.

They have not been found, despite countless searches of woods and water in Michigan and Ohio and tips from across the country.

Police said Skelton fed them a long string of lies about the boys' whereabouts, sending investigators to an old schoolhouse in Kunkle, Ohio, and a dumpster in Holiday City, Ohio.

Police said claims that the boys were handed to other people for their safety also turned out to be false.

He also declined to participate in the hearing, saying, "Anything I say isn’t going to make a difference."

Shortly after the charges were announced, the Skelton family released a statement. It reads:

It has been fifteen long years since our three boys - Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner- went missing. Throughout this time, our family has lived with unimaginable pain, unanswered questions, and the constant hope that one day we might learn the truth about what happened to them.



Today, we have been informed that an arrest warrant has been issued for John Skelton, who has been incarcerated for the past fifteen years and was scheduled for release in just over two weeks. This latest development has left us shocked and heartbroken all over again.



Our priority has always been - and continues to be - finding out what happened to Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner and seeking justice for them. We ask that the investigation be allowed to proceed thoroughly and without interference so that the truth may finally come to light.



We also ask for privacy and respect during this incredibly difficult time as we process these devastating developments and await further information from law enforcement.



We remain deeply grateful to all who have supported us, prayed for us, and kept our boys in their hearts over these many years.

The boys' mother has also released the following statement about the charges: