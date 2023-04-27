Join WXYZ’s Alicia Smith on April 29 for the PanCAN PurpleStride event, walk

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Join WXYZ’s Alicia Smith on Saturday, April 29 where she will serve as the official emcee and team captain for the Circle 7 PurpleStriders at Pancreatic Cancer Action Network's (PanCAN) fundraising event and walk at Milliken State Park to support pancreatic cancer research, advocacy and more.

"I’m taking steps to end pancreatic cancer at PanCAN PurpleStride on Saturday, April 29, 2023. I'll also be emceeing the event! This is a cause close to my heart because my father and my father-in-law. both passed away from pancreatic cancer three years apart," 7 Action News Alicia Smith said.

PanCAN PurpleStride is the number one way PanCAN raises money to fund vital research that can bring new treatment options to patients, and gives them free, personalized one-to-one support through PanCAN Patient Services.

More than 60 PanCAN PurpleStride events will be held on Saturday all over the U.S.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., opening ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m.

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) helps fund research, obtain federal funds, build community and help patients and their families after a diagnosis.

“PurpleStride is the ultimate walk to end pancreatic cancer. Wherever you are, you can help create that sea of purple to honor those we lost, celebrate survivors and raise funds for essential research like the PanCAN Early Detection Initiative and free resources and support from PanCAN Patient Services,” PanCAN PurpleStride Michigan said.

Alicia's father, Dave Smith, died from pancreatic cancer in May of 2017. Alicia's father-in-law, Mark Karell, died of the disease in July of 2020.

Both of them were diagnosed with late-stage pancreatic cancer. There is no early detection method, and symptoms are often very subtle.

Through fundraising and awareness efforts, pancreatic cancers’ survival rate has increased from %5 to %12. PanCAN’s goal is to increase the survival rate for pancreatic cancer to %20 by 2030.

"We've made great strides, but we need to do more. So I hope you'll join me and tens of thousands of others this weekend as we wage hope in the fight against pancreatic cancer," Smith said.

PanCan’s PurpleStrides Michigan's fundraising goal is $381,000.

To help support and to join Alicia’s team — the Circle 7 PurpleStriders, click here: Circle 7 PurpleStriders.

