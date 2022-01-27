JoJo's Shake Bar coming to The District Detroit this summer

(WXYZ) — Chicago-based JoJo's Shake Bar, known for its gigantic and sometimes boozy shakes, is coming to Downtown Detroit.

The news was first reported by Crain's Detroit, citing Construction Journal, and then confirmed to 7 Action News by the JoJo's Shake Bar team.

According to the company, the location will be on Columbia St. in The District Detroit and will open sometime this summer.

It's the latest announcement of national restaurants coming to Detroit in this week. On Wednesday morning, it was announced The Sugar Factory was coming to the former Hard Rock Cafe location near Campus Martius, and City Winery opening in Corktown.

JoJo's offerings "biggie shakes" that can be made boozy with bourbon, vodka, rum, Bailey's and more. There are also normal shakes, floats, cookies, a milk-and-cookie flight.

There are also sandwiches, salads, soups, burgers and dinners.