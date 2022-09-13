JoJo's Shake Bar set to open in Downtown Detroit on Sept. 24

(WXYZ) — Chicago-based JoJo's Shake Bar, known for its gigantic and sometimes boozy shakes, is coming to Downtown Detroit.

According to the company, the location will be on Columbia St. in The District Detroit and will open on Sept. 24.

It's the latest announcement of national restaurants coming to Detroit. Last week, The Sugar Factory opened in the former Hard Rock Cafe location near Campus Martius, and City Winery is expected to open a location in Corktown.

JoJo's offerings "biggie shakes" that can be made boozy with bourbon, vodka, rum, Bailey's and more. There are also normal shakes, floats, cookies, a milk-and-cookie flight.

There are also sandwiches, salads, soups, burgers and dinners.