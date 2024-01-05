Jollibee opening 1st Michigan location in Sterling Heights on Jan. 12

The first-ever Jollibee in Michigan will open in Sterling Heights next week. The global restaurant known for its Chickenjoy fried chicken will open on Jan. 12.

According to officials, the Jollibee will be located at 44945 Woodridge Dr. in Sterling Heights, which is right off Hall Rd. in the Lakeside Mall plaza.

Jollibee officials say that newcomers who want to taste some of their most exciting and well-known items should try Chickenjoy, the signature crispy and juicy bone-in fried chicken, the regular or spicy chicken sandwich, and the peach mango pie, made with peaches and real Philippine mangoes.

Jollibee

The location will be open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day and have dine-in, take-out and drive-thru.

According to a Facebook post, the first 100 customers on Friday who spend $20 or more will get free Chickenjoy each month for a year from February 2024 through January 2025.

On the second day, the first 100 customers who spend $20 or more will get a free Jollibee beanie, and on day three, they will get a free Jollibee tote bag.

According to the company, Jollibee Foods was founded in 1978 and now has more than 1,400 locations across dozens of countries.