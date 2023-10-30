Watch Now
Jolly Pumpkin in Royal Oak closes; new restaurant concept to open Friday

Photo gallery: Inside the new Jolly Pumpkin, Bastone Brewery in Royal Oak
Posted at 3:58 PM, Oct 30, 2023
Jolly Pumpkin in Royal Oak has closed and a new restaurant concept will open this week inside the former space.

In a post on Facebook just after midnight on Sunday, the restaurant said, "Our hearts are heavy with a mix of gratitude, nostalgia, a touch of sadness and even excitement as we bid farewell to Jolly Pumpkin on Main & Fifth."

The restaurant opened in August 2017 in the former Bastone Brewery and Vinotecca Wine Bar.

It's not clear why they are closing, but the Jolly Pumpkin in Midtown Detroit will remain open.

Starting Friday, Nov. 3, they said in the post they will begin their new culinary journey with Bandit Tavern & Hideaway.

"Bandit will take the neighborhood restaurant and bar to the next level as we bring southern hospitality to Royal Oak. Our food and beverage menus draw inspiration from southern-style cooking with a few nods to our favorite dishes from past partners that were also housed in this building," the post reads.

