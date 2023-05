The Jonas Brothers are heading out on tour once again with plans to play songs from all five albums.

They'll be at Little Caesars Arena on Aug. 24 for the "Five Albums. One Night." tour.

The band, consisting of brothers Kevin, Nick and Joe, rose to fame in 2005 before the brothers went their separate ways in 2013.

They announced a comeback in 2019 and a new album is set to be released on May 5.

Fans can register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale now through Saturday.