(WXYZ) — The Jonas Brothers announced last week the band was canceling their show at Comerica Park, but announced a new show on the same date at Little Caesars Arena.

Fans who had tickets to the show at Comerica Park on Aug. 28 will be refunded and fans will have to buy new tickets for the show at LCA.

Those tickets go on sale Friday, June 20 at 10 a.m.