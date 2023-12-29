Jones Day releases investigation report into leak in Mel Tucker investigation

Jones Day, the law firm hired to look into a potential leak of Brenda Tracy's name and the investigation into former head football coach Mel Tucker, has completed its investigation.

The university released the Jones Day report on Friday, about 3 1/2 months after the firm was hired to investigate a potential leak.

According to the report, Jones Day was "unable to identify any Trustee, administrator, or employee of MSU who made an unauthorized disclosure of confidential information" that led to the media's awareness of the investigation into Tucker.

Tracy, an activist and rape survivor, said Tucker sexually harassed her during a phone call in April 2022. Eight months later, Tracy filed a complaint with the school’s Title IX office and the investigation was completed in July. Tucker was later fired by the university.

According to the Jones Day report, investigators learned that Tracy spoke with several members of the media, including the reporter who was the first to pursue a possible story about the investigation.

Tracy's name first came up publicly with Tucker's in a USA Today report.

"Thus, while we cannot conclude that there was a leak emanating from anyone within MSU, there is evidence that some members of the media became aware of this matter through the complainant," the report says. "Additionally, investigators found no evidence that any MSU Trustee knew Tracy’s identity as the complainant prior to USA Today’s publication of her name, thus tending to show that the Trustees did not even have the ability to make an unauthorized disclosure of the complainant’s identity to an outside party."

As for a leak to the State News of a draft statement from Tarcy's attorney could have come from 12 recipients of the draft statement.

"Investigators reviewed available forensic evidence, considered the motives of potential sources, and analyzed connections between the 12 recipients of the draft statement and the State News journalist who reported on the draft statement. Jones Day, however, was unable to identify the individual responsible for this leak," the report said.

Interim President Theresa Woodruff released a statement saying in part, “Maintaining privacy during our relationship violence and sexual misconduct investigations are of utmost importance, and we take this commitment very seriously."

The Board of Trustees released this statement.

“The Board of Trustees takes OIE investigations seriously and this report demonstrates the Board’s commitment to privacy that is essential to that process,” said Board Chair Rema Vassar, Ph.D. “Now, we again fully devote our energies and attention to the roles and responsibilities articulated to shared governance that the board approved at the December meeting. We will continue listening to the Spartan community and holding ourselves accountable to the transparency that is necessary for a safer, more welcoming Michigan State University.”