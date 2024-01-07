Watch Now
Judge blocks Trump lawyers from arguing about columnist's rape claim at upcoming defamation trial

FILE - Columnist E. Jean Carroll leaves federal court, on Feb. 22, 2022, in New York. Former President Donald Trump will have to answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by the writer, who says he raped her in the mid-1990s, a judge ruled Wednesday, Oct. 12 2022. Carroll's lawsuit claims that Trump damaged her reputation in 2019 when he denied raping her. (AP Photo/Larry Neumeister, File)
Posted at 12:22 PM, Jan 07, 2024
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says former President Donald Trump's lawyers can't present legal arguments to a jury assessing damages at a defamation trial this month on a jury's conclusion that he didn't rape a columnist in the mid-1990s.

Federal Judge Lewis A. Kaplan issued the order Saturday in advance of a Jan. 16 trial to determine defamation damages against Trump.

Trump, speaking in Iowa on Saturday, criticized the judge and columnist E. Jean Carroll.

She won a $5 million award last May from a jury that concluded Trump sexually abused her in 1996 in a luxury department store dressing room and defamed her in 2022.

