Judge considers which records to release in case against ex-officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols

(Courtesy of the Nichols family via AP)
This photo provided by the Nichols family shows Tyre Nichols, who had a passion for photography and was described by friends as joyful and lovable. Nichols was just minutes from his home in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 7, 2023, when he was pulled over by police and fatally beaten. Five Memphis police officers have since been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses.
Posted at 2:00 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 14:00:40-04

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Five former Memphis police officers charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols have made a brief court appearance as a judge considers which records should be released to the public as part of the highly-publicized case that intensified calls for police reform in the U.S.

The five officers are Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith.

They have pleaded not guilty to charges including second-degree murder in the beating of the 29-year-old Nichols during a Jan. 7 traffic stop and his death three days later in a hospital.

The judge in the case has shown willingness to release records in the case. Defense attorneys have objected to the release of some records.

