Judge delays decision on whether fatal hyperbaric chamber explosion case goes to trial

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A judge said she needs more time to decide whether four people charged in connection with a fatal hyperbaric chamber explosion that killed a 5-year-old boy last year will face trial.

Judge Maureen McGinnis heard closing arguments Tuesday during the ninth day of preliminary hearings for the four defendants charged in the death of Thomas Cooper.

The tragedy happened on Jan. 31, 2025, while Thomas was undergoing treatment at The Oxford Center in Troy. He was inside a hyperbaric chamber when it caught fire from the inside and exploded.

"A preliminary exam is conducted to determine if there is probable cause to believe the defendant has committed a felony," prosecutors said.

Prosecutors argue owner Tamela Peterson, safety director Jeffrey Mosteller and manager Gary Marken should go to trial. Each faces one count of second-degree murder, a potential life offense, or alternatively, one count of involuntary manslaughter, a 15-year felony.

"Part of the people's overarching theme in this case is what I can only really describe as the continuing and increasing disregard for safety standards as it relates to hyperbaric treatment," prosecutors said.



Aleta Moffitt, the operator of the hyperbaric chamber, is being charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of medical records – intentionally placing false information on chart. Prosecutors believe she should go to trial as well.

"She was the person who put Thomas into that chamber, she was the person who gave him that towel from the dryer, she is the person who did not use a grounding strap and she is the person who did not check to see if he was grounded prior to his treatment," prosecutors said.

All four separate defense attorneys followed with their closing arguments.

"A tragedy occurred — a young boy was killed — someone had to pay. Public opinion said that someone had to pay. The attorney general said that someone had to pay. So, within a very short time, four people were charged," defense attorneys said.

All four defense attorneys agreed there's not enough evidence of the cause of the fire to move forward, recalling testimony from a deputy chief with Troy police.

"So you can't at this point, as you're sitting there in that witness chair right now, you can't rule out as a potential cause to some extent of the fire, right? Specifically? No," defense attorneys said.

The judge hasn't given a specific date as to when that decision will be presented.

