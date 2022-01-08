Judge denies lower bond for James & Jennifer Crumbley

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI (WXYZ) — 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley faced a judge Friday morning and waived his rights to a preliminary hearing. The case will now go to trial in Oakland County Circuit Court. The teen is accused of opening fire at Oxford High School and killing four of his classmates — Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, and Justin Shilling — and injuring seven others.

The probable cause hearing took place in Rochester Hills at 9 a.m. Bond is expected to be addressed in two weeks.

This hearing was initially postponed so that both the prosecution and defense had enough time to review the lengthy evidence in this case.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, also appeared in court on Friday. Both are charged with 4 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Their attorney sought to lower their bond from $500,000 each down to $100,000 each. The prosecution pushed back and said the Crumbleys were a flight risk.

After hearing the evidence, the judge denied lowering their bond.