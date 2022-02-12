Judge grants injunction against Ambassador Bridge blockade; protestors must leave by 7PM

(WXYZ) — A judge has granted an injunction against the Ambassador Bridge blockade and protesters must leave by 7 p.m., according to Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

The Mayor of Windsor filed a motion for an injunction Thursday afternoon as the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge continued. Today, the blockade stretches into its fifth day.

Mayor Dilkens has made it clear that he wants this to end peacefully, but he's also certain that this will end as these protesters he says are now chocking the economies of two countries at their busiest border crossing.

The protesters are angry over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s vaccine mandates.

Before this was announced, we asked protesters what they plan to do if this happens. Here’s what they said.@wxyzdetroit https://t.co/8qqlKQuUWD pic.twitter.com/AFC3LFaIkv — Brett Kast WXYZ (@brettkast) February 11, 2022

Windsor Police said in a statement Friday, "We are providing notice that anyone blocking streets or assisting others in the blocking of streets may be committing a criminal offence and must immediately cease further unlawful activity or you may face charges. You could be arrested if you are a party to the offence or assisting others in the direct or indirect commission of this offence."

The Biden Administration earlier called on Canada to use its federal power to end the blockade.

"This is not only shutting down businesses today, but it's implications will be felt into the future as well," President and CEO of Winsdor-Essex Chamber of Commerce Rakesh Naidu said.

This bridge is responsible for 25% of all trade between the United States and Canada.