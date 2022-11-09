Watch Now
News

Judge orders Gingrich to testify in Georgia election probe

Georgia Election Investigation
Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit in Washington, July 26, 2022. A judge has ordered Newt Gingrich to testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that is investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. The former U.S. House Speaker argued that he shouldn’t have to testify. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Georgia Election Investigation
Posted at 12:57 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 12:57:39-05

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A judge has ordered former House Speaker Newt Gingrich to testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that's investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and Republican allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia.

Gingrich lives in Virginia and has argued he shouldn't have to testify.

But a judge in Virginia on Wednesday ordered Gingrich to appear before the Georgia panel.

Gingrich's lawyer says he expects to appeal the judge's ruling.

If the appeal fails, Gingrich will be required to testify to the special grand jury on Nov. 29. Fulton County's Democratic district attorney opened the investigation last year.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website