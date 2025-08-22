Judge pauses preliminary hearing in Ashley Elkins' murder case

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Roseville district court judge decided to pause the preliminary hearing in the Ashley Elkins murder case on Friday. Her family anticipated hearing a decision on whether her ex-boyfriend, Deandre Booker, would be sent to trial.

Booker is accused of killing the Warren mother of two in early January and disposing of her body, which has never been found.

Judge Joseph Boedeker decided to pause the preliminary hearing in order to review court transcripts and the evidence. After going into the judge's chambers to discuss the decision, all parties agreed.

Elkins' uncle, attorney Maurice Morton told 7 News Detroit, "Now, I admit this is highly unusual. You know, the judge could have made a decision today right there from the bench. But he felt it was important to see the transcript, to review all the evidence that came in."



Morton said sitting through four days of disturbing testimony has been challenging. He said that's why Elkins' mother Monica, who testified the first day, wasn't there on day four.

"I think it was the third or second day when they went through that blood evidence in detail. That was very difficult for the family because then you start to visualize what occurred in that apartment," he explained.

Now the court said it could be another two to three months while the court reporter types up the transcripts and then for the attorneys to write their arguments.

“The defense council may have made a request to see the transcripts. You know, prosecutor did present almost 200 exhibits, right? And you’re talking about hours of video," Morton explained.

"In a case like this that’s a circumstantial evidence type case, so you know, you don’t have a body... I think the judge is being very careful and the judge wants to review the evidence and wants to take his time before rendering his decision to show that he’s thought about this," he said.

Booker remains in jail on a murder charge, tampering with evidence and mutilating a dead body.

