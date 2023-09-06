Judge rules Trump in 2019 defamed writer who has already won a sex abuse and libel suit against him

NEW YORK (AP) — Four months after a jury found Donald Trump sexually abused and defamed advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, a federal judge has ruled still more of the ex-president's comments about her were libelous.

The decision means an upcoming second civil trial will concern only how much more Trump has to pay Carroll. Wednesday's ruling stands to streamline significantly the second trial, set for January.

It concerns remarks Trump made in 2019, after Carroll first publicly claimed he sexually attacked her in a luxury department store dressing room in the 1990s.

Trump denies it. The first trial, this spring, concerned the sexual assault allegation itself and whether more recent Trump comments were defamatory.