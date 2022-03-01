Judge to decide on trial for 3 in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge is scheduled to rule on whether three men charged in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before the 2020 election were entrapped by the FBI.

Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wilson set a Tuesday afternoon video conference to determine if Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar will stand trial.

They are charged with providing materials to support terrorist acts and attempting to commit a felony as an associate or member of gang in the plot to kidnap Whitmer. They are accused of aiding six others who are charged in federal court with conspiring to kidnap the governor.

Five others have been charged in state courts.