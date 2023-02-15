Watch Now
News

Judge to Trump: Too late to offer DNA to rebut rape claim

Donald Trump
Alex Brandon/AP
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse on Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. Trump’s lawyer said Friday, Feb. 10, that the former president is willing to provide a DNA sample to be compared with stains on the dress of a woman who accused him of raping her over a quarter century ago in a department store dressing room. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Donald Trump
Posted at 11:55 AM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 11:55:12-05

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York federal judge says former President Donald Trump missed his chance to use his DNA to try to prove he didn't rape a longtime magazine advice columnist.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan on Wednesday rejected the 11th-hour offer by Trump's legal team to provide a DNA sample to rebut the claims of E. Jean Carroll.

She said in a 2019 book that Trump raped her in the mid-1990s in a Manhattan department store dressing room.

Trump says it never happened.

Trump refused to provide DNA for three years before his lawyers said recently that he would provide it if the full DNA report on stains on Carroll's dress were released.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website