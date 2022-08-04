Judge: Tulsa Race Massacre victims' descendants can't sue

TULSA, Okla. (WXYZ) — An Oklahoma judge said six descendants of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre cannot sue for reparations.

The order, signed Tuesday by Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall.

It allows three known survivors of the attack in which a white mob killed hundreds of Black people to move forward with the lawsuit.

Wall in May allowed the case to go forward while partially granting a motion to dismiss it without saying at the time what was being dismissed.

In addition to the six descendants, Wall dismissed as plaintiffs the Historic Vernon AME Church Inc., which did not exist in 1921, and The Tulsa African Ancestral Society, which represents other descendants.