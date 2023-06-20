Read the transcript of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King's 'I Have A Dream' speech in Detroit

On June 23, 1963, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. walked down Woodward Ave. as part of the Detroit Freedom March.

The next day, he first delivered his famous "I Have A Dream" speech at Cobo Hall Arena on June 24.

More than 100,000 people attended the walk, and King called it "one of the most wonderful things that has happened in America," according to the Reuther Library.

Read the entire text from his speech below, with the transcript from the University of Virginia.