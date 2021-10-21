Watch
News

Juneteenth could become a Michigan court holiday

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Nati Harnik/AP
The Juneteenth flag flies in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 17, 2020. The Juneteenth flag commemorating the day that slavery ended in the U.S. will fly over the Wisconsin Capitol for the first time in state's history, Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Friday is Juneteenth – learn the history behind the holiday
Posted at 6:11 AM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 06:11:48-04

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court is considering a statewide court holiday on Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery.

The court said it will accept public comment and hold a hearing in the months ahead.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas.

Congress and President Joe Biden created a federal holiday this year.

The Michigan Supreme Court says it’s willing to consider dropping another court holiday, such as Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve, to make room for Juneteenth.

Justice David Viviano dissented, saying courts have a backlog of cases and already are closed on 12 weekdays.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Why we redesigned the website