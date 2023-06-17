Juneteenth weekend in Detroit kicks off with 'Beats & BBQ' at Batch Brewing Co.

DETROIT (WXYZ) — June 19 is a day marking the end of slavery in the United States, and although the Juneteenth holiday has been celebrated for decades, it didn’t become a federal holiday until 2022.

That same year, the Juneteenth Jubilee in Detroit became a multi-day event.

“We went from one day to a weekend,” Juneteenth Jubilee creative director Colleen Jones said.

Jones has watched the event expand from Day One. Friday's outdoor party at Batch Brewing Company brings in Black poets, musicians and artists.

“It’s all about uplifting Detroit’s artistry and celebrating Juneteenth and celebrating Black expression altogether,” Jones said. "I'm getting to a point where I feel like I'm being seen, my people are being seen.”

Fridays event is called Beats & BBQ. It featured a good bit of both, but the focus is on the people, sharing the stories behind their art and what this day means to them.

“Juneteenth Jubilee for me is a time for us to celebrate not only being Black, but being free,” Jones said. "I think it’s important for everyone to celebrate."

One of the vendors with a table near the front was Brown Sugar Beads. Owner Deborah Rabun is one of the Black artists and entrepreneurs featured at the event. You can find her selling her handmade jewelry and clothing downtown near the Spirit of Detroit on weekends. But Friday night, she was downtown for Juneteenth.

“Some of the beads are originated from Africa, hand cut, hand painted,” Rabun said. "Juneteenth is very important and I’m really happy it’s recognized here in Michigan. Being recognized for independence and freedom is very important for all people.”

Detroiters like Chad King, who serves as a committee member for the Jubilee, says it’s a day for reflection as much as it is for celebration, honoring those who paved the way.

“It's family — Juneteenth is family for me," King said. "I can go back and look back as far as 1815 and see my family’s name on the slave rosters in Kentucky and Mississippi... Their ceiling is our floor, so it’s important to recognize that and honor that.”

With more voices being elevated and heard, people of all cultures are joining the celebration. Jones feels that’s a positive and welcomes everyone to join the chorus of freedom.

“America is a melting pot so therefore, it shouldn't just be us celebrating our holidays. We should all be celebrating everyone's holidays,” Jones said. “I personally love the fact that Juneteenth is mainstream because I feel like Black is very mainstream and has been very mainstream, and we should be on the forefront. People should see us.”

