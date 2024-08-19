Jury selection begins for security guards charged in 2014 death of McKenzie Cochran

Jury selection begins Monday in the trial for four former Northland Mall security guards in the 2014 death of 25-year-old Mckenzie Cochran of Ferndale.

Back in 2014, cell phone video exposed by 7 News Detroit reporter Simon Shaykhet showed four former guards pepper spray and hold Cochran face down while he screamed “I can’t breathe” after refusing to leave.

Cochran later died from asphyxiation.

After prosecutors declined to file charges, years later, the case was re-opened at the request of family, and in 2021, Lucius Hamilton, John Sieberling, Gaven King and Aaron Maree were all charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Haunting cell phone video showed him face down, handcuffed and begging for help. Security guards placed a knee in his back. He was already pepper sprayed, after refusing to leave the mall.

McKenzie‘s family says disturbing images and chilling admissions by security officers still haunt them every day, including one who admitted in civil court that they said, “Whatever you do, do not let him up. Don’t let him get up.” Another adding, "I found out later that night he was dead.”