Jury selection set to start today in Dr. Devon Hoover murder case

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The trial for the man accused of killing a prominent Detroit neurosurgeon is set to get underway today.

Desmond Burks has been charged with First-Degree Murder, Felony Murder, and Larceny in the death of Dr. Devon Hoover. Jury selection was supposed to start last week, but it was delayed until today.

Hoover was found dead in the attic of a home in Detroit's Boston-Edison neighborhood back in April 2023.

Prosecutors say Burks stole more than $30,000 from Dr. Hoover, and say that the two shared an intimate relationship.

