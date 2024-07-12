Jury tells judge they are deadlocked in trial of suspect in Samantha Woll murder

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The jury deliberating in the Michael Jackson-Bolanos jury trial has told the judge they are deadlocked. However, deliberations will resume Monday morning.

Wayne Circuit Court Judge Margaret Van Houten read the hung jury instructions to the jury during a brief hearing Friday afternoon. She then told the jurors to request any transcripts they may need, which will then be prepared for when they return on Monday.

Van Houten told the court during the hearing that the jury had requested a transcript, which they had just completed preparing, when the jury sent a note saying they could not reach a verdict on at least some of the charges.

Jackson-Bolanos is accused of killing Jewish synagogue leader Samantha Woll at her Detroit home back in October. Woll was stabbed to death at her apartment in the early morning hours of Oct. 21.

Police initially zeroed in on her ex-boyfriend, Jeffrey Herbstman, who took the stand during the trial.

On Nov. 7, Herbstman made a frantic 911 call while he was staying in Kalamazoo for work. Body-worn police camera footage showed Herbstman in a panic. He told police he was having a psychotic break after taking medication for depression and marijuana.

In the video, Herbstman can be heard saying he thinks he killed Woll. However, he said he had no recollection of it.

Investigators ruled him out. In court, the prosecutor said there’s no evidence linking Herbstman to the crime scene.

Investigators said there’s plenty of evidence tying Jackson-Bolanos to Woll’s murder. It's circumstantial evidence that includes surveillance footage of him breaking into cars, his cellphone location in the area near her apartment and Woll’s blood found on his jacket.

Police arrested Jackson-Bolanos on Dec. 10. In interrogation footage, he initially claimed he wasn’t in the area and that he wasn't a thief.

However, Jackson-Bolanos eventually admitted to stealing from cars and said he discovered Woll's body outside her apartment, checked to see if she was alive and headed home.

Jackson-Bolanos said he didn't report the discovery because he didn't want police to assume he killed her. His defense attorney, Brian Brown, isn't convinced Woll's ex-boyfriend is innocent.