Jury to begin deliberations in Whitmer kidnapping case on Monday

(WXYZ) — Jury deliberations are set to begin in the trial for the men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The defense wrapped up its closing arguments on Friday after a 14-day trial. In all, 34 witnesses testified, including two former defendants who pleaded guilty and were star witnesses for the prosecution.

One of the defendants – Daniel Harris – testified in his own defense last week. He was the only one of the four men charged who testified.

On Friday, the jury picked a leader after closing arguments. Now, the fate of the four men – Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Brandon Caserta and Harris – will be in the jury's hands.

All of the men were arrested in October 2020. The government claims they were planning to kidnap Whitmer before the 2020 election. They're charged with conspiracy to kidnap, and Fox, Croft and Harris are also facing charges related to weapons.

During jury instruction on Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Jonker said the defendants can be found guilty of conspiracy, even if there was a "mutual understanding" to get Whitmer even if the goal was not met.

"Well, we've made up our defense, so it is what it is. The cake is baked. But I am very happy with the product and where we're at and I'm looking forward to what the jury has to say one way or another," Christopher Gibbons, the attorney for Adam Fox, said.

The jury is made up of six men, six women, and three alternates in a separate room.

They'll be going through thousands of pages of documents, secret audio recordings, videos and testimony as part of their deliberations to come to a verdict.

As for how long the deliberations may take, it's not clear. We will bring you any updates as they come in.