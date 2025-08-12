'Just irrational': 4 shot during dispute at senior apartment complex in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Four people were shot during a dispute at an apartment complex for seniors in Detroit Monday night.

Police said the shooting incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue near E. Grand Boulevard.

Officers were called to the scene after being told that two males were shot. When police arrived, they initially found three people wounded then a fourth in his apartment.

Detroit police said a man allegedly had an issue with people behind the building who were barbecuing and "probably making a bit of noise." Police said he told them if they didn't stop, he would come take care of it.

The man came back and fired shots, police said. Three people were wounded.

One of the victims then tackled the suspect, who dropped his weapon. A good Samaritan, a woman, picked up the gun and shot the suspect in self-defense, police said.

The victims' ages range from early 60s to late 70s, investigators said. They are all stable.

"This is a shooting that is so ridiculous in nature that you can't even explain it. We're having an incident, again, when people can't resolve common issues. You don't have to resort to a gun because somebody's playing loud music. It's just irrational. When you're in your 70s, this should not be what's going on," Detroit Police Deputy Chief Arnold Williams told reporters at the scene.

Everyone involved has been taken into custody or is receiving medical treatment.

