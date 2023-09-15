Justice Jackson says we must own hardest chapters of US history during 1963 church bombing remembrance
PrevNext
AP
FILE - Firefighters and ambulance attendants remove a covered body from the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala., Sept. 15, 1963, after a deadly explosion detonated by members of the Ku Klux Klan during services. Alabama on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, will mark the 60th anniversary of the bombing that killed four girls. Lisa McNair, the sister of one of the victims, said as the anniversary is remembered, she hoped people will think about what they can do to combat hate. (AP Photo, File)
By:
KIMBERLY CHANDLER Associated Press
Posted at 2:24 PM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated2023-09-15 14:24:12-04
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama marks the 60th anniversary of the bombing of a church that killed four Black girls.
Speaking at 16th Street Baptist Church, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on Friday says the nation must remember the hardest chapters of its past in order not to repeat them.
Jackson is the first Black woman to serve on the high court.
Dynamite exploded at 16th Street Baptist Church on the morning of Sept. 15, 1963, killing the four girls and shocking the nation.
Hundreds of people, Black and white, filled the church for the remembrance. The church bell tolled four times as the names of the girls were read.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.