Justice Jackson says we must own hardest chapters of US history during 1963 church bombing remembrance

FILE - Firefighters and ambulance attendants remove a covered body from the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala., Sept. 15, 1963, after a deadly explosion detonated by members of the Ku Klux Klan during services. Alabama on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, will mark the 60th anniversary of the bombing that killed four girls. Lisa McNair, the sister of one of the victims, said as the anniversary is remembered, she hoped people will think about what they can do to combat hate. (AP Photo, File)
Posted at 2:24 PM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 14:24:12-04

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama marks the 60th anniversary of the bombing of a church that killed four Black girls.

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman on the nation's highest court, speaks at the 60th Commemoration of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Speaking at 16th Street Baptist Church, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on Friday says the nation must remember the hardest chapters of its past in order not to repeat them.

Jackson is the first Black woman to serve on the high court.

Dynamite exploded at 16th Street Baptist Church on the morning of Sept. 15, 1963, killing the four girls and shocking the nation.

FILE - Visitors look at 16th Street Baptist Church, July 29, 2016, in Birmingham, Ala. Alabama on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, will mark the 60th anniversary of the 1963 bombing at 16th Street Baptist Church that killed four girls. Lisa McNair, the sister of one of the victims, said as the anniversary is remembered, she hoped people will think about what they can do to combat hate. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves, File)

Hundreds of people, Black and white, filled the church for the remembrance. The church bell tolled four times as the names of the girls were read.

