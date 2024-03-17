‘Justice was served.’ Mother of Justin Shilling releases statement on James Crumbley verdict

(WXYZ) — Jill Soave, the mother of Justin Shilling, released a statement on Sunday after James Crumbley was found guilty Thursday evening of involuntary manslaughter in the Oxford shooting case.

Her full statement is below:

“In regard to the shooter's father being found guilty, justice was served, and the facts of this case speak for themselves. As you can imagine, it has been very emotional. I chose to watch in the comfort of my home with my children.

The prosecution did an admirable job. We are extremely grateful and thank them for their tireless efforts.

While we appreciate the many inquiries locally and nationwide for comments on this case, what would help us the most is continued support regarding holding the school accountable and focusing on governmental immunity. To truly honor the life of my son, Justin Shilling, all involved must be held accountable.”

James Crumbley, the father of the Oxford High School shooter, was found guilty on four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the deadly November 2021 shooting.

The jury announced the verdict on day two of deliberations:

James Crumbley found guilty on all four counts

James now faces up to 15 years in prison.

Following the verdict, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald held a press conference with the parents of the Oxford shooting victims.

"This verdict does not bring back their children, but it does mark a moment of accountability and will hopefully be another step to address and end and prevent gun violence," she said.

Prosecutor McDonald added, "These parents could have prevented these shootings...with basic, reasonable, ordinary care."

Watch the press conference with the prosecution and family members after the verdict was reached below:

Prosecutor holds press conference after Crumbley verdict

James' wife, Jennifer Crumbley, was also found guilty on all counts of involuntary manslaughter.

In November 2021, the Crumbleys' son shot and killed four students – Hana St. Juliana, Tate Myre, Justin Shilling and Madisyn Baldwin – and injured six other students and a teacher.

