Justin Bieber, Tim Hortons team up for new drink, return of Timbiebs

(WXYZ) — Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber have teamed up once again for a new creation available in Canada and the U.S.

The Biebs Brew is the second collaboration between Tim Hortons and Bieber. It's a French vanilla-flavored Cold Brew Coffee.

With the Biebs Brew, Tim Hortons is bringing back the TimBiebs, which are TimBits with flavors inspired by Bieber. The flavors are: Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle.

During the collaboration with the Tim Hortons team, Bieber said he prefers iced coffee, which led to the new flavor.

"We couldn't stop at Timbiebs, we needed a Biebs Brew too," Bieber said in a release. "Doing a Tim Hortons collab had always been a dream of mine. I grew up on Tim Hortons and it's always been something close to my heart."

In Canada, restaurants also have limited-edition Biebs Brew tumblers available for purchase, and some restaurants will have limited quantites of Timbiebs merchandise for guests, including beanies, fanny packs and a tote bag.