Justin Timberlake bringing world tour to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena in October

(WXYZ) — Music superstar Justin Timberlake is bringing “The Forget Tomorrow World Tour” to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on Friday, October 25.

The announcement comes as the entertainer adds 15 new shows to the tour.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are set to go on sale Thursday, February 15 at 10 a.m. at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

There will also be a Citi presale starting Monday, February 12 at 10 a.m. until Wednesday, February 14 at 5 p.m. More details on that presale can be foundhere.

Verizon customers will also have the chance at a presale starting on Monday, February 12 at 10 a.m. through Wednesday, February 14 at 5 p.m. Details on this presale can be found here.

Timberlake’s sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was will be out on March 15.