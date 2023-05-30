Kalahari announces major expansion to outdoor waterpark in Sandusky

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions announced Tuesday a major expansion to its Zambezi Outdoor Waterpark at the Sandusky, Ohio, location.

Located about two hours from Detroit, Kalahari in Sandusky is a popular spot for many in metro Detroit.

New additions to the Zambezi Outdoor Waterpark will include a 50-foot free-fall jump tower, a zipline experience and a 15,000-square-foot pool with poolside lounging. That pool will hold 365,000 gallons of water and be the largest outdoor pool Kalahari has ever built.

The zipline experience reopening this season features four towers at each corner of the waterpark, and the free-fall jump tower will let people jump off a 50-foot tower and experience a freefall for 10-15 seconds, before a jumpbelt catches and lowers them to the ground.

"Summer is the perfect time to experience all the amazing attractions Kalahari has to offer both inside and out, from Ohio's largest indoor waterpark to the Big Game Room to the new and improved Zambezi Outdoor Waterpark," said Brian Shanle, General Manager Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, Sandusky, Ohio. "The expansion of the outdoor waterpark is truly a game changer for our Ohio guests. We can't wait to share all our new outdoor experiences!"

Kalahari said the new attractions were set to open Memorial Day weekend.